New Delhi, November 27: In the latest development to the farmers' protest, Delhi Police Commissioner informed that protesting farmers will be allowed to enter the national capital. They will have permission to protest at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area.

The Delhi Police Commissioner appealed to the farmers to maintain order and demonstrate peacefully. Farmers Protest: AAP Govt Rejects Delhi Police Request of Converting 9 Stadiums Into Temporary Jails.

The decision to allow farmers to enter Delhi has been welcomed by Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. He said, "I welcome Centre’s decision to allow farmers to enter Delhi to exercise their democratic right to protest. They should also now initiate immediate talks to address farmers' concerns on the Farm Laws and resolve the simmering issue."

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi rejected the request of Delhi Police for converting nine stadiums into temporary prisons in the view of ongoing farmers protest. The government said that the farmers' demands are legitimate and the Centre should accept them.

The Delhi government stated, “Putting farmers in jail is not a solution. Their protest is completely non-violent. Doing non-violent protest is the constitutional right of every Indian. They cannot be put behind bars. Due to this reason, request of Delhi to convert nine stadiums into jails is rejected.”

Over the last two days, there has been a violent confrontation between police and the farmers. Delhi Police today resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers as they reached Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border).

