New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Delhi recorded a warm Tuesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 22.4 degrees Celsius, 2.2 notches above the season's average.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heatwave conditions in parts of Delhi.

The IMD declares heatwave when the maximum temperature reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains or 30 degrees Celsius in the hilly regions, or when the departure from normal is between 4.5 degrees Celsius and 6.4 degrees celsius.

Delhi recorded its first heatwave of the season on Monday with the maximum temperature touching 40.2 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 41 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

The air quality was recorded in the poor category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 216 at 9 am.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor and 401 and 500 severe.

