Kota (Rajasthan) Jul 2 (PTI) Heavy rains in the Kota region of Rajasthan inundated several colonies and public buildings with water, prompting authorities to open eight gates of the Kota barrage.

Rainwater entered hospitals, schools and ATMs in Modak town in Kota district following heavy rain at night.

Also Read | How Is the Next Dalai Lama Chosen? Know How the Successor of the 14th Dalai Lama Will Be Picked.

Many areas in Kota city, including residential areas and the Khade Ganesh Temple, were waterlogged.

Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar and Baran districts received intermittent heavy to moderate rains from Tuesday noon to midday on Wednesday noon, the local Met department said.

Also Read | Muharram 2025 Holiday Date in India: Is Ashura on July 06 or July 07? Will Stock Market, Banks and Schools Remain Open or Shut?.

A 30-year-old pregnant woman and her family were rescued by a team of the SDRF on a boat across Ahu river from the flooded Gargon village. She was then rushed to a hospital in Jhalawar in an ambulance.

Five gates of Kota barrage were opened around 8.30 am on Wednesday, releasing 75,000 cusecs of water. Three more gates of the dam were opened in the afternoon due to a rise in water level in Gandhi Sagar and Jawahar Sagar dams, taking the amount of water released to 1.4 lakh cusecs, officials said.

Kota district collector Peeyush Samariya visited Kota barrage on Wednesday noon and took stock of the situation and gave necessary directions to the officials.

Executive engineer at Kota barrage, Arun Kumar Meena, said eight gates have been opened due to the constant flow of rainwater from the catchment areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the region is expected to receive a substantial amount of rainfall till around July 6.

Water level at the dam will be maintained depending on the amount of rain, Meena said.

Heavy rains also threw normal life out of gear in Jhalawar, where 9,000 cusecs of water were released from three gates of Bhim Sagar Dam and 122.26 cusecs of water from one gate of Kalisindh Dam.

Baran district administration, in view of the rains, on Wednesday, conducted a mock drill on rescue operations in case of an emergency.

Baran district collector Rohitashav Singh Tomer, SP Rajkumar Choudhary, ASP Rajesh Choudhary and several other officials with SDRF, civil defence personnel, Home Guard, police and medical teams were present for the drill.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)