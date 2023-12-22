Kota (Rajasthan), Dec 22 (PTI) A 50-year-old cattle herder was found dead in an agriculture field in the Harnawdashahaji area of Rajasthan's Baran district, police said on Friday.

The body of Ramdayal Meena, a resident of Bhattgaun village, was found late on Thursday. His gold earrings were missing, Harnawadashahaji SHO Jhandel Singh Rathore said.

Meena had been living with his eldest brother after for almost 30 years and worked as herder, he said.

He had gone to graze his cattle in the field early on Thursday. Although the animals returned, Meena did not, Rathore added.

The unidentified assailants robbed Meena of his gold earrings and attacked him with sticks and sharp weapons, causing fatal injuries, he said.

The police handed over the body to Meena's family after post-mortem on Friday and lodged a murder case against unidentified accused, Rathore said.

