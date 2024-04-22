New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Hero MotoCorp on Monday said its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Arun Jaura has resigned.

Jaura had joined the company as CTO in January 2022.

Also Read | National Civil Services Day 2024 Date in India: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates the Work Done by Civil Servants.

"Acknowledging the dynamic nature of our industry, we recognise that change is inevitable. After approximately two and a half years with Hero MotoCorp, Dr. Arun Jaura, our CTO, has decided to step down from his role and pursue personal endeavours," Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta said in a regulatory filing.

Jaura has played a pivotal role in enriching company's product portfolio, he said, adding that during his tenure, the two-wheeler major has witnessed successful launch of several products in both the domestic and global markets, he added.

Also Read | India National Elections 2024 Rangoli Design Videos: Matdan Jagrukta Rangoli Designs To Celebrate Biggest Festival of Democracy in the World.

Vikram Kasbekar, in addition to his existing role as Head of Global Product Planning, will assume the responsibility of leading the R&D function, Gupta said.

Kasbekar previously led this function and oversaw the smooth and successful transition from BSIV to BSVI emission standards, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)