New Delhi, October 15: Two-wheeler market leader Hero Motocorp on Thursday said it has launched its new Pleasure+ Platinum scooter model, priced at Rs 60,950 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The launch of Pleasure+ Platinum is part of the company's strategy to further expand its presence in the scooter segment. It comes in quick succession after the recent launch of the Maestro Edge 125 Stealth, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

The new scooter is powered by a 110cc programmed fuel injection engine with power output of 8 BHP and offers a differentiated experience with its enhanced aesthetics, accentuated Retro design and premium chrome elements, it added. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of BMW’s Most Affordable Car Launch Event.

Commenting on the launch, Hero MotoCorp Head – Sales & Aftersales, Naveen Chauhan said, "The new Pleasure+ Platinum with its enhanced design elements is surely going to strengthen our scooter portfolio and provide a perfect combination of riding comfort with style".

