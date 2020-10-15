BMW India will be officially launching the new Series 2 Gran Coupe car today in the country. This entry-level four-door coupe will be the most affordable car from the Bavarian carmaker. The car will be assembled at BMW's plant in Chennai. Initially, the new 2 Series Gran Coupe will be made available in diesel iteration only while the petrol model coming later on. Pre-bookings for the car are already open with a downpayment of Rs 50,000. The car will be offered in two trims - Sport Line and M Sport. Interested buyers can book the car via BMW's official India website. BMW to Increase Prices in India by Up to 3% From November 2020.

The launch event of the new BMW 2 Gran Coupe is scheduled for 11 am IST onwards. The event will be addressed by Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India. The prices for the car will be announced during the event. Interested fans can tune in to watch the live streaming on BMW's official YouTube channel and social media handles.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe (Photo Credits: BMW India)

Just two more for something 2 good. Launching soon. The first-ever #BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé. #The2 #BMW2Series Tune in at 11 AM to know more. pic.twitter.com/s0YnXILnKH — bmwindia (@bmwindia) October 15, 2020

The entry-level Bimmer will share its underpinning with the BMW X1 crossover with a front-wheel-drive platform. The car will be introduced in India almost a year after its debut at the LA Auto Show.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe (Photo Credits: BMW India)

The car will sport signature-style large kidney grille, sweptback LED headlamps, LED tail lights, dual-tone alloy wheels, dual exhaust tips, dual-tone interior theme, shark-fin antenna, frame-less doors, an 8.8-inch MID, dual-zone climate control, a 10.25inch touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable front seats, etc.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe (Photo Credits: BMW India)

Under the bonnet, there will be a 2.0-litre diesel engine paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard. The engine will make 187 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. There will also be a petrol engine on offer, but that is expected to be launched later on. It could be a 2.0-litre petrol motor developing 189 bhp and 280 Nm of torque.

