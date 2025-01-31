New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Hero MotoCorp on Friday said it has appointed Vikram Kasbekar as the acting Chief Executive Officer with the incumbent Niranjan Gupta deciding to move on after spending eight years in the company.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker announced a series of changes in the organisation structure while also carving out the EV & Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU) as a separate entity.

With Gupta deciding to step down with effect from April 30, 2025, Kasbekar, currently Executive Director (Operations), has been appointed as the acting Chief Executive Officer with effect from May 1, 2025, the two-wheeler major said in a regulatory filing.

"Since joining Hero in 2017, Niranjan has strengthened our financial resilience, forged global alliances and laid the foundation for the House of Strategy that defines our future growth journey. His leadership has been pivotal in steering the company towards new frontiers. I wish him the very best and all the success for his future," Hero MotoCorp Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal said.

Kasbekar will assume the role of Acting Chief Executive Officer and will guide the organisation and leadership through this transition until a new CEO is appointed, he added.

As part of the high-level restructuring, Ram Kuppuswamy, Chief Procurement Officer, will assume an expanded role of Chief Operations Officer (COO) – Manufacturing, effective April 1, 2025, Hero MotoCorp said.

In his new role, Kuppuswamy will strategically review and optimise the manufacturing and supplier footprint to align with the company's evolving business and growth strategy, it added.

The company also elevated Ashutosh Varma, National Sales Head – India Business Unit as the Chief Business Officer (CBO) – IBU, effective May 1, 2025.

Varma will take over from Ranjivjit Singh, who will be completing his tenure at the company on April 30, 2025.

The company also elevated Jyoti Singh, Head HR – R&D, to Deputy Chief Human Resources Officer, effective February 1, 2025.

Hero MotoCorp also announced that the EV & Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU) will transition to a fully independent and empowered unit, effective February 1, 2025, under the mentorship of Munjal.

As part of this strategic shift, the product development teams across EMBU, Hero Tech Centre Germany (TCG) and Hero Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) will work in synergy, it added.

