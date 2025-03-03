New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Hero MotoCorp on Monday said its total sales declined 17 per cent year-on-year to 3,88,068 units in February.

The company sold 4,68,410 units in February last year.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 03, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Domestic dispatches to dealers stood at 3,57,296 units last month, as compared with 4,45,257 units in the year-ago period, the two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

Exports rose to 30,772 units last month as compared with 23,153 units in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 03, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The company said it anticipates sales momentum to increase in the coming months owing to the upcoming marriage season and new product launches.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)