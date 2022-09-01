New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported a 1.92 per cent increase in total sales at 4,62,608 units in August 2022.

The company had sold 4,53,879 units in the year-ago period, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic sales were at 4,50,740 units as compared to 4,31,137 units in August 2021, a growth of 4.55 per cent, it added.

Exports, however, declined to 11,868 units from 22,742 units in the corresponding period of last year.

Motorcycles sales were up at 4,30,799 units last month from 4,20,609 units in the preceding year, while scooter sales declined to 31,809 units against 33,270 units in August last year.

Hero MotoCorp said it expects the growth momentum to build up in the coming months on the back of a normal festive season after a gap of two years, better monsoon resulting in decent agricultural harvest and positive consumer sentiments besides a healthy growth in the country's GDP.

