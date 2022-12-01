New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The country's largest two wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said its wholesales increased by 12 per cent to 3,90,932 units.

The company dispatched 3,49,393 units in November 2021.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: HRA of Central Government Employees to Increase Soon? Know How Much Increment is Expected.

In a statement, Hero MotoCorp said it expects the momentum to build-up in the coming quarters on account of favourable economic indicators, including encouraging farm activity and positive consumer sentiments along with upcoming marriage season.

In the domestic market, the company's sales rose to 3,79,839 units as compared with 3,28,862 units in November last year.

Also Read | Digi Yatra App: Your Face Can Be Boarding Pass at These Airports, Know How Paperless Entry Works.

However, exports declined to 11,093 units last month from 20,531 units in 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)