New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Real estate company Hero Realty has appointed Rohit Kishore as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Kishore has over 21 years of experience in the real estate industry, Hero Realty said in a statement on Monday.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission vs 8th Pay Commission: What is the salary difference under 7th and 8th CPC?.

Kishore joins Hero Realty from Eldeco Properties, where he served as the CEO.

Before Eldeco, he worked in many real estate companies, including Lotus Greens Developers, MARS Development, M3M India, and Bharti Realty.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, March 24 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Hero Realty has successfully delivered projects in Ludhiana, Mohali and Haridwar.

In December 2018, Hero Realty announced its foray into the Delhi-NCR property market with an investment of about Rs 900 crore to develop a premium housing project.

Hero Realty is currently developing a few projects in Delhi-NCR.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)