New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Domestic telecom gear HFCL expects 25-30 per cent growth in revenue during the current fiscal on account of increase in order book and pick-up in demand, a top official of the company said.

During the earnings call, HFCL's managing director Mahendra Nahata said that the company's order book as of March 31, 2025, has increased to Rs 9,967 crore from Rs 7,685 crore as on March 31, 2024.

"With strong order book, demand pick-up and full capacity utilization, the company expects growth of 25-30 per cent in revenue of the current financial year on an overall basis with major growth starting from the second quarter," Nahata said.

He said that HFCL has become the first Indian company to develop and commercially launch 5G Fixed Wireless Access customer premises equipment -- a modem for providing wireless 5G connectivity for home broadband services.

"In its very first year of launch, we have successfully despatched over 4 lakh units of this equipment, demonstrating strong market acceptance. With growing demand from telecom operators and ISPs, we expect to have continuous demand for such products. I am happy to inform you that in the last week we have received another order of Rs 174 crores for this product," Nahata said.

During the March 31, 2025 quarter, HFCL recorded about 39 per cent decline in revenue to Rs 800.72 crore mainly on account of poor demand for optical fibre.

Nahata said that after experiencing subdued demand for optical fibre cable over the past 6-7 quarters leading to lower capacity utilization, the company's optical fibre manufacturing has now begun operating at full capacity starting June 2026 quarter as against 45 per cent capacity utilisation during FY25.

"Our Optical Fiber Cable manufacturing capacity utilization was also 40 per cent during last financial year. This will also start operating at full capacity by July 2025. With market conditions showing clear signs of recovery and new growth drivers such as 5G rollouts, data centre expansion, BharatNet Phase III execution, and rising export demand, our revenue from optic fibre cable during FY'26 is expected to improve significantly," Nahata said.

