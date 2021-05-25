New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) on Tuesday said it plans to hire up to 250 remote customer service representatives in Quebec to support the ongoing growth of its Canadian entity.

HGS will offer local expertise to Quebec companies who want to stand out in the area of customer service, according to a statement.

In Canada, HGS has customer service representatives working from home for over 10 years now, using a platform developed exclusively for the needs of their main business clients that include several Canadian companies, it added.

"Speaking as a proud Quebecer and having worked in the industry for over 15 years, I know the importance of local talent.

"The HGS work-from-home programme is designed to make employment more accessible to people living in rural communities, as well as parents, employees with mobility issues and anyone looking to reduce their commute times," HGS Director (Client Services) Steven Belham said.

HGS employees are considered full-time, permanent employees, rather than independent sub-contractors. It means they receive competitive salaries and benefits, including health, vision and dental insurance, as well as paid training and bonus and incentive opportunities, the statement said.

In addition to the 250 frontline workers, HGS is looking to fill management positions, including a new human resources manager, who will be responsible for managing employees in Quebec, it added.

"Throughout this unprecedented time, HGS has retained the trust of its clients and now we're searching for new talent to grow with us.

"Given its economic vitality and skilled workforce, Quebec is the ideal place for these new job opportunities," HGS Senior Vice-President (Operations) Ross Duff said. HRS hrs

