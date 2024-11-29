Shimla, Nov 29 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh BJP leader Randhir Sharma on Friday criticised the Congress-led state government, alleging that it had shortened the winter session of the Assembly to just four days to avoid answering the opposition's questions.

Speaking at a press conference here, Sharma accused the government of tarnishing the state's image nationwide and claimed that with this four-day session, the government was attempting to mislead the public.

While the monsoon session was extended, the budget session had been shortened earlier, Sharma said.

The BJP MLA also questioned the state government's decision to hold a celebration marking the completion of its two-year tenure, saying the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government has no significant achievements to showcase.

"The government is celebrating the dissolution of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC), a move that benefits only the chief minister," he added.

Further, Sharma announced that the BJP had formed a committee to expose the state government's "failures" and that it would soon reveal the truth to the public.

Commenting on the Chief Parliamentary Secretary case, Sharma stated that the state government should not celebrate yet, as the Supreme Court had only issued a stay order on the Himachal Pradesh High Court's ruling and the final decision was still pending.

On November 22, the apex court stayed the high court's ruling that declared the power to appoint Chief Parliamentary Secretaries and Parliamentary Secretaries in the state as unconstitutional. PTI/COR

