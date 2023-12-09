Shimla, Dec 9 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called for more investment in the state's tourism sector as he assured of speedy approvals and clearances.

Speaking as a chief guest at the Outlook Traveller Awards-2023 function held in New Delhi on Friday evening, Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh is the best tourist destination for "all reasons and all seasons" with the best snowline and snowbound areas, forests, water bodies, green meadows and luxurious homestays, according to a statement.

Himachal Pradesh bagged two awards in the Outlook Traveller Awards-2023. Bir-Billing in Kangra was adjudged the 'Best Adventure Tourist Destination' while Spiti in Lahaul-Spiti district bagged the 'Best Eco-Tourism Destination' award.

During his address, Sukhu said the state government will encourage tourists to enjoy night drives in the picturesque valleys of the state and homestays will be developed to facilitate their stay enroute besides creating wayside amenities, the official release issued here on Saturday said.

The chief minister said impetus is being laid on developing the tourism sector further by developing new destinations, strengthening infrastructure and creating amenities to prolong the stay of tourists in the state.

He reiterated that heliports would be constructed near all district headquarters and Rs 3,000 crore would be spent on the creation of tourist infrastructure in Kangra district, including an international zoo at Bankhandi, the release added.

