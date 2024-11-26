Una (HP), Nov 26 (PTI) Hundreds of passengers going to Delhi or ahead from Una by train had to board buses as the Himachal Express train did not run on Tuesday.

A spokesperson of the Railways said the reason for the cancellation of the train is the proposed mega block of movement of trains due to the construction of a national highway in Delhi.

Also Read | How To Update Mobile Number in Aadhaar Cards? As Aadhaar Card Update Deadline Extended, Know Step-by-Step Guide.

The Himachal Express running between Daulatpur Chowk in Himachal's Una district and Delhi was among the trains that were cancelled, he added.

The passengers were asked to use other means to continue their journey, said Mandeep Singh Bhatia, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Railway Board, Ambala Division.

Also Read | What is PAN 2.0? Here’s Everything You Need to Know About New Upgrade to PAN Cards.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)