Shimla, May 20 (PTI) A fruit growers body on Tuesday demanded a complete ban on the import of apples from Turkiye against the backdrop of Ankara backing Pakistan and its condemnation of India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country.

In identical memoranda sent to the President and the Prime minister through Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Himachal Fruit Growers Samyukt Manch said that Turkiye, which is the largest exporter of apple to India with average imports of Rs 800-1,000 crore, sided with Pakistan and the quote "friend of enemy is also enemy" must apply to Turkiye and all imports from that country be banned immediately.

Talking to reporters here, the Manch's President Harish Chauhan said that Turkiye supplied drones to Pakistan which were used against India and all imports and exports from Turkiye be banned which would also benefit apple growers in Himachal, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and other states.

He also urged the people not to consume the apple imported from Turkiye and added that marble traders in Rajasthan have also decided not to import marble from Turkey and tourists have also cancelled bookings to Turkiye.

He also demanded a hike in import duty on apples from other countries including the US from 50 per cent to 100 per cent and hoped that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would take a firm stand on the issue.

