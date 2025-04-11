Shimla, Apr 11 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla Friday flagged off the 5th Silk Route Ultra Trail Run here and encouraged the youth to eliminate drug abuse from the society, according to a statement.

Shukla said that the fight against drugs requires united efforts from all sections of society. He expressed concern over the growing menace of drug addiction among youth.

He urged everyone to come forward to eliminate this social evil and preserve the rich cultural heritage of the state, the statement read.

The 102-kilometre-long trail run covering the naturally scenic and culturally rich route from Narkanda to Sarahan, categorized into four segments organised by Himalayan Expedition has been dedicated to the Drug-Free Himachal Campaign, a statement issued here said.

Over 250 runners from various states across India participated in this challenging competition, along with three international athletes from France and Germany.

Shukla said that the Silk Route Ultra Trail Run is not just a sports event but a unique medium to connect with the culture, nature and traditions of Himachal Pradesh. It is a remarkable initiative to revive history and heritage while promoting adventure and eco-tourism in the region.

