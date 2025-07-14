Mandi, Jul 14 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi on Monday concluded the third edition of its flagship outreach initiative, 'PRAYAS 3.0', with a formal valedictory ceremony held on campus.

The programme, aimed at fostering curiosity and scientific temperament among school students, offered a month-long immersive exposure to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Also Read | How To Check Lottery Sambad Results: A Comprehensive Guide for Indian Lottery Enthusiasts.

Students from schools across the region stayed on campus and participated in workshops, lectures, lab visits and team projects designed to make STEM learning engaging and accessible, the institute said.

Highlights of the programme included introductory programming sessions, circuit design and mechanical prototyping activities.

Also Read | MHADA Lottery 2025: MHADA Announces Konkan Housing Lottery for 5,285 Flats and 77 Residential Plots, Registration Begins Today at housing.mhada.gov.in; Know Important Dates and How To Apply.

A Robo Soccer competition, where students designed and controlled robots to play soccer, marked many students' first hands-on experience with robotics.

"The excitement on their faces as they controlled their robots on the soccer field was priceless," a student mentor said.

Head of the Centre for Continuing Education at IIT Mandi, Tushar Jain, said, "PRAYAS is about planting seeds of curiosity... We hope the learning and confidence they have gained here will leave an indelible mark."

"Through our interactive workshops, hands-on robotics, coding, and engineering design classes and exposure to cutting-edge research facilities at IIT Mandi, we aim to demystify science and technology for school students," he added.

The valedictory session concluded with distribution of certificates. IIT Mandi is one of the second-generation IITs located in Kamand Valley of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)