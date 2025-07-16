New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Wednesday said it has bagged a potash block in Rajasthan.

The mining company said that it has received a letter of intent from the Ministry of Mines for one of the first potash blocks in the country.

"The company secured the block under Tranche V of e-auction by the Central Government in the month of May 2025," it said.

The block is located in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, covering an area of over 1,800 hectares.

India heavily relies on potash imports and has been exploring ways to reduce its dependence on imports. India's potash imports primarily come from countries like Russia, Canada, Belarus, and Israel. Potash is a key mineral in the fertiliser industry used to produce NPK fertilisers.

Earlier this month, Hindustan Zinc also received a letter of intent from the Government of Uttar Pradesh for a Rare Earth Elements block.

"At Hindustan Zinc, we have deep expertise in strategic mineral exploration. This acquisition is in line with our strategic foray into the critical minerals segment to support the nation's mineral security goals for rapid economic growth," Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and is amongst the top five silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 77 per cent of the primary zinc market in India.

