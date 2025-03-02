New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc aims to double its metal production to two million tonnes per annum (MTPA) within the next five years, Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar said.

"With India's expansion in steel capacity and a strong focus on infrastructure, Hindustan Zinc is on track to double its production to two MTPA by 2030, as our zinc plays a critical role in steel galvanisation," Hebbar said in a letter to shareholders.

The company's current metal production capacity is 1.1 MTPA. The company, she said, is also expanding into critical minerals and has been declared the preferred bidder for several blocks across the country.

Hindustan Zinc's roaster and fertilizer plant projects are on track, strengthening its growth pipeline.

"Our record-breaking production numbers are backed by highly digitalised and automated operations that continue to set industry benchmarks. Be it our tele-remote operations allowing us to operate underground mines from the surface or advanced robotics in metal production, we stay committed to minimizing human intervention across our operations," she said.

The company's agile adoption of artificial intelligence has enabled advancements in ore extraction, processing, and metal production and continue to boost its productivity.

Over the past five years, the company's metal production has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of four per cent, while silver production has expanded to five per cent.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd had reported a 32 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,678 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 2,028 crore in the year-ago period.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is the world's second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer.

