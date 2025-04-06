New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL), India's major oil refining and petrochemical company, achieved a record 2 million tonnes of polymer sales in the fiscal ended March 2025, surpassing expectations and reinforcing its position as an industry trailblazer.

"This accomplishment is the result of HMEL's unwavering commitment to understanding customer needs and providing tailored solutions for niche applications across various polymer segments," the firm said in a statement.

HMEL has undertaken a massive USD 3 billion expansion of petrochemical capacity, increasing its polypropylene capacity to 1 million tonnes a year, and adding a polyethylene capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per annum, catering to the major application segments.

2024-25 was the first full year of operations of the new plant featuring pioneering technologies from world-class licensors.

HMEL is a joint venture between state-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Mittal Energy Investment Pte Ltd, Singapore - part of the Lakshmi N Mittal Group. Both the joint venture partners hold a 49 per cent stake each in the company, the balance of 2 per cent is held by Indian financial institutions.

It owns and operates an integrated refinery-petrochemical complex at Bathinda, Punjab, comprising an 11.3 million tonnes per annum crude oil refinery and a 1.2 million tonnes multi-feed cracker, along with 1.2 million tonnes polyethylene (PE) and 1.0 million tonnes polypropylene (PP) plants.

Additionally, it also operates a 1,017 km long crude pipeline from Gujarat to Punjab, along with associated facilities.

Commenting on the record polymer sales, HMEL managing director and CEO Prabh Das said reaching this milestone underscores HMEL's commitment to understanding and meeting customers' unique needs.

"This achievement reflects our ability to innovate and deliver value to our esteemed customers while advancing safe, sustainable, and economical polymer solutions that reduce India's import dependency and support the Make in India initiative."

The key to HMEL's success has been its focus on building strong and long-term relationships with customers, ensuring that each partnership is rooted in trust, transparency, and collaboration.

"By understanding the latent customer requirements for niche applications - ranging from automotive and industrial manufacturing to specialised chemicals and high-performance materials - HMEL has been able to create tailored solutions that provide unmatched value.

"Offering unmatched customer services, AI-driven logistics infrastructure, providing doorstep delivery with superior quality has positioned HMEL much ahead of the major industry peers in the market," the statement said.

Looking forward, HMEL remains focused on maintaining its commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and excellence. The company plans to continue investing in research and development to stay at the forefront of industry advancements and to meet the evolving needs of its customers, it added.

