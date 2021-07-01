New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday reported a four-fold increase in total sales at 2,34,029 units last month, compared to 58,168 units in May.

"Almost 95 per cent of the company dealers have resumed business while we are gradually scaling up operations across all four plants," HMSI Director (Sales & Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement.

Overall, the two-wheeler sales performance in June has boosted the market sentiment as more customers are visiting dealerships and enquiring online, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)