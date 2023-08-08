New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday said it has launched the all-new bike SP160 in the country with price starting at Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 160cc-bike comes in two trims tagged at Rs 1.17 lakh and Rs 1.21 lakh respectively.

"We are delighted to extend the legacy of brand SP a notch higher and introduce the all new SP160. This sporty motorcycle is a representation of cutting-edge engineering and advanced innovation that is sure to fulfill the customer expectations," HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO Tsutsumu Otani said in a statement.

The company said the motorcycle comes with various features including engine stop switch for convenience during brief stops and high ground clearance, the company said.

