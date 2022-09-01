New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Thursday said it has witnessed a 7 per cent year-on-year increase at 4,62,523 units in its wholesales last month.

The company had dispatched a total of 4,31,594 units in August 2021.

Also Read | SBI Slashes FY2023 Growth Forecast to a Low of 6.8%.

"Market performance is gaining steady momentum against previous month as well as year-on-year basis," Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) Managing Director, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)