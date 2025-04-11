New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is recalling certain units of CB300R motorcycle to rectify an issue with headlight.

Aligned with the global market action, the company has announced a voluntary recall for CB300R motorcycle, manufactured between 2018 to 2020, the two-wheeler major said in a statement.

The company has identified a concern in the internal PCB structure of the motorcycle's headlight, it added.

The core wires could suffer a fatigue break at the root of terminals, resulting in the headlight flickering or shutting off, it stated.

"As a precautionary measure, the replacement of the affected part will be carried out at BigWing dealerships across India. The replacement will be done on free of cost irrespective of vehicle's warranty status," HMSI said.

The company, through its BigWing dealers will proactively notify customers for inspection of their vehicle, it said.

Customers can also check if their vehicle falls under this campaign by submitting their unique Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the Honda BigWing website, it added.

