New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Homegrown Balu Forge Industries Limited (BFIL) has bagged a major order from a manufacturer in the Middle East for supply of powertrain sub-assemblies.

Powertrain assembly includes component like engine, transmission, driveshaft, axles, and differential that keep a vehicle in motion.

"BFIL is pleased to announce that it has secured a major trial order to supply Powertrain sub-assemblies to a tractor manufacturer based out of the Middle East," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The order is for supplying 10,000 sets of sub-assemblies and there is a scope to increase the same to over 50,000 annually, it said.

The company did not disclose the deal value.

"This contract is a testament to our expertise in the agricultural industry and our commitment to delivering critical and advanced products. We are confident that our half engine and assemblies will meet the standards of our customer. The order is expected to support our long term growth plans and yield healthy EBITDA margins," a company spokesperson said.

Mumbai-based BFIL is into manufacturing of forged components.

