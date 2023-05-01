New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Honda Cars India on Monday reported a 33 per cent year-on-year decline in domestic sales at 5,313 units for April.

The company dispatched 7,874 units to dealers in the domestic market in April 2022, the automaker said in a statement.

Exports stood at 2,363 units last month, it added. The company shipped 2,042 units in April last year.

"Our sales results for the month of April are in line with our plan," Honda Cars India Ltd Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata said in a statement.

The company is currently selling just two sedans -- City and Amaze in the domestic market.

