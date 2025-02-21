Chennai, Feb 21 (PTI) Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India inaugurated a new BigWing showroom in the city as part of its expansion drive.

The outlet in Pallikaranai is one of the 145 BigWing touchpoints currently operational across the country, the company said in a press release on Friday.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 22 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The BigWing facility offers a range of premium motorcycles from 200cc to 500cc and serves as a state-of-the-art, one-stop sales and service centre.

Honda currently sells models such as the CB350, H'ness CB350, CB350RS, Hornet 2.0 and NX200, among others.

Also Read | What Is Coffee Badging? All About Office Trend Becoming Popular As Companies Issue Return-to-Office Mandates.

The NX200, recently launched at Rs 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom), is available at BigWing dealerships across the country, the company added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)