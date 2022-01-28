Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) Electric vehicle maker Hop Electric on Friday said it will soon launch its indigenously-built high-speed e-motorcycle OXO along with a high-speed scooter, besides enhancing the retail footprint to 300 cities by this calendar year.

The Jaipur-based company also said it added 10 new experience centres in January, taking the total number of such facilities to 54 cities.

Also Read | Gionee 13 Pro With Dual Rear Cameras Launched, Check Price & Other Details Here.

In addition to soon-to-be-launched OXO, an indigenous hi-speed electric motorcycle; HOP's generation upgrade of the 125-km range LYF scooter (internally named LYF2.0) has completed the development cycle, and the launch date will be announced soon, the company said.

The two new models are expected to have a range of over 150 km and 120 km, respectively, on a single charge, it said.

Also Read | Ignitron Motocorp Unveils GT 120 Electric Bike in India.

"This latest addition is absolutely heartening for us. In the past few years, the demand for electric vehicles has risen significantly. There is a sudden spike in the demand for premium-grade electric vehicles among youth today.

"Taking cognisance of this trend, we are soon going to launch our first e-bike Hop OXO and a high-speed electric scooter," said Ketan Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Hop Electric Mobility.

Furthermore, Hop has also completed the development of the generation upgrade of LYF, he said, adding that "we expect it to launch in the next couple of months".

The next-gen LYF will be a game-changer for the Indian market, making electric vehicles (EVs) and advanced technology accessible to everyone, he added.

"All Hop electric two-wheelers are specially designed to provide maximum comfort to all riders regardless of age or gender.

"We strive to improve and evolve further down the line and offer our consumers bonafide electric vehicles that are cost-effective, easy-to-manoeuvre and ecologically sound," Mehta said.

The company said it is also planning to come up with Hop Energy Network, which will have built-in battery swapping-cum-charging stations where the customer will be able to replace their discharged battery with a fully-charged battery in only 30 seconds. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)