New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) A 37-year-old househelp allegedly stole jewellery and foreign currency from her employer's house in southeast Delhi's Jungpura Extension, police said on Monday.

The househelp, Meenakshi was arrested along with a jeweller, Pramod Gupta (65), who allegedly received the stolen items, they said.

"During interrogation, Meenakshi revealed that she committed the theft knowing that her employment was temporary and she was about to be replaced. She took advantage of the situation to break into the locker and steal the valuables," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Aishwarya Sharma said.

Police recovered gold ornaments, foreign currency notes, and Rs 2.52 lakh in cash from their possession.

Police received a complaint about the incident on June 21 at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station. The complainant alleged that she had hired the accused househelp a few days earlier.

"On June 21, the househelp did not report for work, following which the complainant noticed that her jewellery was missing," the officer said.

A case was registered and an investigation was launched. CCTV footage from the vicinity was examined and technical surveillance led police to trace Meenakshi to her house in Loni, Ghaziabad, Sharma said.

Meenakshi told the police she sold the stolen jewellery to Gupta in Bhogal and upon raiding his shop, five gold bangles, a gold chain, two pendants, and a pair of earrings was recovered.

Police also recovered Rs 2.52 lakh in cash from Meenakshi's house -- the amount allegedly received from the sale of the stolen jewellery. Additionally, 13 foreign currency notes were seized from her possession.

