New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Housing sales across 9 major cities rose 12 per cent annually to Rs 6.73 lakh crore during the last year on high demand especially for luxury homes, according to PropEquity.

Real estate data analytic firm PropEquity on Tuesday released data on housing sales of top 9 cities in terms of value for the 2024 calendar year.

As per the data, total housing sales across top 9 cities grew 12 per cent to Rs 6,73,000 crore last year from Rs 6,00,143 crore in 2023.

Among cities, housing sales in Gurugram rose to Rs 1,06,739 crore in 2024 from Rs 64,314 crore in the preceding year.

PropEquity did not mention the name of real estate companies that achieved strong sales in Gurugram last year.

However, property brokers in the Gurugram area said DLF, Signature Global, Godrej Properties, M3M India along with its group firm Smartworld Developers, Elan Group, ATS Group and Krisumi Corporation were among the top sellers.

In Delhi-NCR overall, PropEquity said the sales of residential properties rose 63 per cent to Rs 1,53,000 crore in 2024 from Rs 94,143 crore in the preceding year.

Samir Jasuja, Founder & CEO of PropEquity, said, "In Delhi-NCR, the weighted average sales price has gone up to Rs 12,469 per sq ft."

"Rising prices and demand buoyance in Delhi-NCR is due to the robust infrastructure development, growing corporate presence and ample employment opportunities as is evident from Delhi-NCR's rising dominance in office leasing," he said.

With the new government in place in Delhi, and MPD 2041 likely to see the light of the day, Jasuja said the real estate market will further see a surge with entry of new supply.

Gurugram-based property consultant InfraMantra co-founder Garvit Tiwari said, "The Gurugram market performed extremely well in 2024. The city within a short span, has emerged as the most preferred real estate destination for residential and commercial development."

Gurugram boasts of good returns leading to greater interest from investors, he added.

Vijay Harsh Jha, Founder and CEO of property brokerage firm VS Realtors, said the NCR market has become a hot destination with demand for luxury homes at an all-time high.

"The infrastructure development around the National Capital and the adherence to compliance due to RERA have helped the real estate sector become a trusted investment tool for income generation and wealth creation," he said.

As per the PropEquity data, housing sales in Mumbai rose 13 per cent to Rs 1.38 lakh crore last year from Rs 1.22 lakh crore in the 2023 calendar year.

Thane saw a 6 per cent increase in sales to Rs 56,000 crore from Rs 53,000 crore.

In Pune, housing sales fell 1 per cent to Rs 76,000 crore from Rs 77,000 crore.

Navi Mumbai witnessed a rise of 32 per cent in sales to Rs 25,000 crore from 19,000 crore.

Sales in Hyderabad dipped 18 per cent to Rs 1.05 lakh crore from Rs 1.28 lakh crore.

Bengaluru saw a 13 per cent increase in sales to Rs 85,000 crore from Rs 75,000 crore while Chennai witnessed a 5 per cent growth to Rs 20,000 crore from Rs 19,000 crore.

Housing sales in Kolkata increased 15 per cent to Rs 15,000 crore in 2024 from Rs 13,000 crore in the preceding year.

