Shimla, Jul 31 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Thursday meet with representatives of the Seb Utpadak Sangh, Sanyukt Kisan Manch, and Kisan Sabha and assured them full support.

During the meeting, the minister had a detailed discussion regarding the various challenges being faced by farmers and horticulturists across the state.

Also Read | RBI Bank Holiday List for August 2025: From Raksha Bandhan to Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi, Banks To Remain Closed on These Days; Check Full List.

The representatives told the minister that land in villages, which is recorded under individual's names in revenue records, should not be treated as forest land.

They further stated that the Supreme Court in several judgments directed to carry out proper demarcation before eviction. The representatives also requested the state government to actively defend pending cases in courts on behalf of farmers and orchardists.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 31, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Bodoland Lottery Live Winning Numbers.

The minister said the government is committed to protecting the interests of farmers and horticulturists and appropriate decisions will be taken in their favour.

He added that the additional chief secretary (forest and revenue) will soon hold a detailed meeting with representatives of these organisations to discuss each issue thoroughly.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)