Bilaspur (HP), Mar 4 (PTI) BJP MP Anurag Thakur Tuesday said Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur is likely to be linked with the country's rail network by September 2027 and accused the Congress government in the state of not disbursing its share of funds for the project.

The former Union minister and Bilaspur MP said the Centre has been providing funds for the ambitious Bhanupali-Bilaspur railway line project, which holds importance from the strategic and tourism point of view.

"But the state government is neither contributing its share for the project nor is the money being sent by the Union government being used properly," Thakur alleged.

He also claimed that the funds provided by the Union government for railway projects were being used by the Congress government under different heads.

"The pace at which the construction work of the Bhanupali-Bilaspur railway line is going on, it seems that the train will reach Bilaspur by September 2027," Thakur said here.

Under the Narendra Modi government, 54.80 crore new bank accounts have been opened and over Rs 2 lakh crore rupees deposited in them, bringing in a major revolution in the banking sector, the BJP MP said as he termed the Congress a party of "liars".

During his two-day visit to Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts, Thakur inaugurated a bank branch in the Bhadoli Kalan area. BJP MLA from Jhandutta assembly seat J R Katwal was also present.

