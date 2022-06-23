Gurugram, Jun 23 (PTI) Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) looks to develop IMT Sohna as the next destination for electronics and IT Industry, an official said on Thursday.

Sunil Sharma, Chief Coordinator - Industries in a meeting of industrialists said IMT Sohna, which is being developed by HSIIDC over an area of approximately 1,500 acres, falls right on KMP Expressway.

It is just 9 km away from the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai-Vadodara expressway, about 4 km from Delhi-Mumbai dedicated freight corridor and Palwal-Kundli orbital rail corridor passes through IMT Sohna itself.

"Out of 1,500 acres, 500 acres is being developed as Electronic Manufacturing Cluster and one anchor unit namely M/s ATL Battery Technology India Pvt Ltd has already been allotted 178 acres of land, in which company has started construction activity at site and already made an investment of about Rs 1,150 crore against total projected investment of approximately Rs 10,000 crore", Sharma added.

