Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) HSNC University on Wednesday said it has set up a school of data science and business analytics for the undergraduate level to address the contemporary needs of industry and equip learners with the latest technological solutions and skills.

With this course, HSNC University has become the first university that offers such an opportunity at the undergraduate level, according to a statement.

Also Read | Netflix StreamFest 2020 Extended Till December 11, 2020; Here's How to Watch Free Netflix in India.

The courses will include both theory and modern applications of Data Science and Business analytics and are structured to provide in-depth knowledge as well as skills necessary for employability of students.

HSNC University is a cluster university comprising prominent colleges in Mumbai including H R College of Commerce and Economics, Kishinchand Chellaram College and Bombay Teachers' Training College.

Also Read | Google Year in Search 2020: From How to Make Paneer to Dalgona Coffee and How to Link PAN Card With Aadhaar Card, Check Out the 10 Most-Searched Queries on Google This Year.

"HSNC University, Mumbai, also aims to start a postgraduate degree programme in data science in the near future. The master's programme will help the students learn research and analytical skills in more details," KC College principal and HSNC University senior dean Hemlata Bagla said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)