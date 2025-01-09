Hubballi (Karnataka), Jan 9 (PTI) A large number of shops and business establishments remained shut, affecting normal life for most of the day on Thursday in the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad, in response to the bandh called by various Dalit organisations to protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's alleged derogatory remarks against B R Ambedkar.

Public transport was also affected, while schools and colleges remained closed. However there were movements of two-wheelers and auto rickshaws, but they were relatively less in number.

Along with Dalit organisations and various associations, the Congress party also extended support to the bandh.

Dalit organisations staged protest marches and agitations against Shah, condemning his remarks and sought his dismissal from the union cabinet.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements to ensure that no untoward incidents occured.

A similar shutdown was observed in Bidar, where Dalit organisations took to the streets to protest against Shah's statement.

Shah, taking a swipe at the opposition, during a debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha last month had said, "Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai—Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)." Congress, other opposition parties, and various Dalit organisations had termed his remarks as an "insult" to the architect of the Indian Constitution.

