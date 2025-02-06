Bareilly (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) A local court has sentenced a man and his parents to death in a dowry death case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Fast Track Court-I Ravi Kumar Diwakar delivered the verdict on Thursday, strongly condemning the dowry system and warning society of its devastating consequences.

Assistant District Government Advocate Digambar Singh said 19-year-old Farah was killed on May 1, 2024, just one year after her marriage. Her husband and in-laws were harassing her for a motorcycle in dowry.

"The convicted individuals are Farah's husband Maqsad Ali (25), her father-in-law Sabir Ali (60) and her mother-in-law, Masitan alias Hamshiran (55). They were found guilty for murder for dowry," Singh said.

In its verdict, the court emphasised the persistent societal view of daughters as burdens, which fuels the practice of dowry.

"The judge stressed the need to change this mentality and stated that leniency in such crimes would promote further criminal activity. The court categorized the dowry murder as a most heinous crime justifying the death penalty," he said.

The judge further stated that this case "serves as a warning to society".

"Strict punishment is necessary to protect daughters and send a clear message that the dowry system will no longer be tolerated. The court deemed the case 'rarest of rare' and imposed the death penalty," added Singh.

