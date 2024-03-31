Ludhiana, Mar 31 (PTI) The husband of an IAS officer was held on charges of "immoral trafficking" after he was found with a woman at a house in Sarabha Nagar here during a raid, police said on Sunday.

The man was booked on charges of Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, they said.

Police raided the house Friday night after they were tipped off about a suspected sex racket being operated from there.

The woman IAS officer has served at several high-ranking posts.

