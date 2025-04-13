Hyderabad, Apr 13 (PTI) A man riding a bike died on Sunday while allegedly trying to escape a routine traffic check, police said.

The incident occurred in the Balanagar area when the 35-year-old man, a carpenter, was stopped by the traffic police for a routine check.

The biker attempted to flee but lost control, skidding and falling onto the road. A bus, coming from behind, ran over him, and he died on the spot, police said.

Following the incident, local residents held a protest, blocking the road and blaming a traffic constable for the accident, accusing him of negligence.

The protesters also alleged that the constable was drunk.

Police said they reviewed CCTV footage, which revealed that the bike rider himself had skidded.

A case was filed against the traffic constable at the Balanagar police station following a complaint by the deceased's brother.

Further investigation is underway.

