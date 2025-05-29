Hyderabad, May 29 (PTI) The Hyderabad city police on Thursday launched Zonal Cyber Cells (ZCCs) across all seven zones of the city to strengthen the response to cybercrimes.

The initiative aims to provide swift, localised, and effective solutions to the escalating threat of cybercrimes, a release from Hyderabad police said adding cybercrime cases went up to 3,111 last year from 351 in 2015.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand, who launched the Zonal Cyber Cells said over the years, there has been a sharp increase in reported cases, demonstrating both the growing prevalence of cyber offenses and increased public awareness.

The establishment of Zonal Cyber Cells marks a crucial step in enhancing Hyderabad's cybercrime response mechanism, he said.

With dedicated units in each (DCP) zone, the police are now better equipped to handle the cybercrime complaints efficiently, improve detection rates, and facilitate refund process for victims, Anand said.

The cases continue to increase year-on-year, showing an urgent need for robust cybercrime prevention measures.

The ZCCs will operate under the direct supervision of the respective Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), ensuring seamless coordination and accountability.

The Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS), Hyderabad, was established on January 16, 2010 with an initial sanctioned strength totaling 40 personnel, including the Cyber Crime Lab staff.

In April 2023, CCPS underwent reorganization, expanding its workforce totaling 147 personnel, the release added.

