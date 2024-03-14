Latest News | 'I Am in Heaven and Enjoying It,' Says Murder Accused in Jail Video; UP Police Order Probe

Shahjahanpur (UP), Mar 14 (PTI) A purported video of a murder accused lodged in Bareilly Central Jail hosting a live video on a social media platform has surfaced and a probe has been ordered into the matter, police said on Thursday.

Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in the investigation, they said.

Asif is accused of shooting a public works department (PWD) contractor Rakesh Yadav (34) to death in broad daylight on December 2, 2019 in Sadar Bazar Police Station area of Shahjahanpur.

Another accused Rahul Chaudhury was also accused to have killed Yadav and the duo are currently lodged in Bareilly Central Jail.

A video of a murder accused lodged in prison went viral on social media, Deputy Inspector General (Prison) Kuntal Kishore said.

In the 2 minute-long video, Asif is heard saying, "I am in heaven and enjoying it."

On seeing the video on soial media, the deceased's brother met District Magistrate Umesh Pratap Singh on Thursday and gave him a complaint letter.

He said in the letter that the murder accused were getting special facilities in the jail. He said that the two accused had been hired from Meerut to kill his brother.

DIG Kishore told PTI over the phone that he has seen the video. "A probe in the matter is underway. After investigation, legal action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," he said.

