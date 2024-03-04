New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The income tax department on Monday asked taxpayers whose cases have been flagged under e-verification scheme to file updated income tax returns for 2021-22 assessment year by March 31.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in some ITRs filed for A.Y. 2021-22 (F.Y. 2020-21), a 'mismatch' has been identified, between the information filed in the ITR vis-à-vis information of specified financial transactions, as available with the department.

Also Read | BPSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified For Over 46,000 Posts on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How to Apply.

In cases where ITRs for A.Y. 2021-22 have not been filed and the department is in possession of information of specified high value financial transactions, the same also needs to be examined.

Accordingly, as part of the e-Verification Scheme-2021, the department is in the process of sending communication(s) to the taxpayers for the mismatch in information pertaining to A.Y. 2021-22 (F.Y. 2020-21).

Also Read | WBPSC Food SI Admit Card 2024 Released at psc.wb.gov.in, Know Steps to Download Hall Tickets.

This information is being communicated to the taxpayers through their e-mail accounts as registered with the Income Tax Department.

The "Department is urging taxpayers, to view their AIS through the e-filing portal and file updated ITRs (ITR-U), wherever found necessary by the taxpayer. Eligible non-filers can also submit updated returns (ITR-U).

"Last date for filing of updated returns (ITR-U) for A.Y. 2021-22 (i.e. for F.Y. 2020-21) is 31.03.2024," the CBDT said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)