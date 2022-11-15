New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The Taxpayers' Lounge set up by the income tax department at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) will help in filing tax returns and create awareness among children and future taxpayers about the importance of taxes in nation-building.

In line with the IITF's theme 'Vocal for Local and Local to Global', the exhibits and interactive displays of the Taxpayers' Lounge highlight the tax incentives provided for startups, agriculture and allied activities, local manufacturing, co-operatives, etc.

"A Children's Carnival corner with features like comic book, ROBO-TAX, 'Aaycar' Video Game, Nukkad Natak and other events are being organised here at the Taxpayers' Lounge to gain attention of young people who are our future taxpayer," Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Nitin Gupta said after inaugurating the Lounge.

The Taxpayers' Lounge seeks to educate taxpayers about various taxpayer-facilitation initiatives undertaken by the department in recent times and also to create awareness among children and young adults (future taxpayers) about the importance of taxes in nation-building.

Various facilities such as assistance in application for PAN/e-PAN, PAN-Aadhaar linking and PAN related queries have been made available at the Taxpayers' Lounge.

Visitors can also get assistance in e-filing and Form 26AS (tax-credit)/AIS related queries, queries on faceless assessment and compliance-related issues in e-proceedings and information regarding initiatives on international taxation.

Nukkad Natak, quiz shows, magic shows, live caricature drawing and drawing/painting competitions for children etc. on the themes of taxation will also be held at the Lounge.

The Taxpayers' Lounge is also a medium for interacting with the taxpayers/ stakeholders and for obtaining feedback about any issues being faced by them, the CBDT said in a statement.

Separately, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Vivek Johri inaugurates CBIC's GST & Customs Pavilion at 41st IITF.

Johri also spoke to the officers deployed at the helpdesk and stressed that the resolution of taxpayers' issues should be the topmost priority. Four tutorial videos on GST and Customs processes were also released for taxpayers' awareness.

