New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Infrastructure term lender IFCI Ltd on Thursday said its shareholders have okayed a proposal to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through bonds and other instruments.

The resolution was passed at the company's annual general meeting (AGM) held on Thursday.

The shareholders authorised the board of directors to raise funds, including via bonds and non-convertible debentures, through private placement in one or more tranches, up to the amount of Rs 1,000 crore, IFCI said in a regulatory filing.

The authorisation is valid for one year from the date of passing of the resolution, it added.

