Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) IG Berries, a subsidiary of fresh fruit importer IG International, on Tuesday said it has partnered with Chile-headquartered Hortifrut for production and marketing of blueberries in Madhya Pradesh.

"Initially IG Berries will produce blueberries in 1,700 acres in Madhya Pradesh. Later, this will be extended to production of other berries like raspberries, blackberries among others," IG International Executive Director Tarun Arora said in a statement.

In this partnership, Hortifrut has made an investment of USD 20 million (Rs 154 crore) in IG Berries.

IG Berries was set up as a partnership between leading fruit importer IG International, Australia-based producer and breeder Mountain Blue Orchards (MBO), and experienced agribusiness investor Mano D Babiolakis.

Hortifrut CEO Juan Ignacio Allende noted that this partnership offers a great platform in a new market.

"We are excited to be part of the changing landscape and by the opportunity to invest alongside the partners in IG Berries. We see the potential and opportunity as significant and are looking forward to being a part of the berries' growth story in India and beyond," Allende added.

According to Hortifrut Head of Asia Pacific Bobby Yavari, this is a unique and synergetic partnership between global leader in blueberry production and marketing Hortifrut, strong supply chain and world leading MBO (Mountain Blue Orchards), and blueberry genetics IG Berries.

"Besides our related expertise and investment, we will also bring top berry varieties, including raspberries and blackberries to one of the most dynamic and promising markets in the world," Yavari added.

