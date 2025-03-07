Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Friday said it has forayed in Diu with the launch of SeleQtions and Gateway brands, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two greenfield hotel projects are located in proximity to Diu Fort and will be operated under IHCL's SeleQtions and Gateway brands will be 33-key and 103-key, respectively, IHCL said in a statement.

"Today is a historic day, as IHCL in collaboration with the Daman & Diu Administration is pioneering tourism in Diu with the launch of two hotels.

"The government has taken significant strides in the infrastructure development of Diu to unlock the potential of the destination. I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for his vision to showcase India's hidden treasures and for recognising the role of travel and tourism in enabling economic growth and employment generation for the region," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said.

In addition to these two hotels, IHCL operates Ginger Diu, Jalandhar Beach and in the coming year, it will introduce a restaurant housed in Panikotha Fort showcasing vegetarian delicacies of the region.

