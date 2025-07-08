Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of a new 160-key greenfield hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan, which will be under Vivanta brand.

"Fuelled by major infrastructure developments, Jaipur has rapidly evolved as a key regional hub, significantly boosting demand from business and MICE segments apart from the long-established leisure segment.

"This signing aligns with IHCL's strategy to expand its presence in such high-growth micro markets of metros and state capitals across India. We are delighted to collaborate with Dinesh Choudhary, Vivek Choudhary and Rajat Choudhary for this project," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

*** Radisson Hotel Group opens 96-key St Mark's Hotel Bengaluru * Radisson Hotel Group on Tuesday announced the opening of 96-key St Mark's Hotel Bengaluru, a member of Radisson Individuals.

"St Mark's Hotel Bengaluru, a member of Radisson Individuals, marks our seventh operational hotel in the city and our second under the Radisson Individuals brand.

"Bengaluru remains a critical market for us - it is a thriving metro with a strong mix of corporate, leisure, and international travel demand. With its central location and established legacy, this hotel is perfectly positioned to serve the city's diverse traveller base," Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and COO, South Asia, Nikhil Sharma said in a statement.

Radisson Hotel Group has over 200 hotels in operation and development in India.

