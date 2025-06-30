Jammu, Jun 30 (PTI) Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu on Monday said it marked a historic achievement with the successful attainment of two prestigious international accreditations -- BGA and EFMD for its flagship MBA programme -- within a single year.

With this, IIM Jammu becomes the only second and third-generation institute, and one of just five among the 21 IIMs across the country, to secure both accreditations, underscoring its rapid ascent in the global higher education landscape, its director Professor B S Sahay said.

He said these accolades hold a deeper national significance, reflecting India's growing academic confidence on the global stage and mirroring the country's broader educational renaissance.

In alignment with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a 'Viksit Bharat', Sahay said the IIM Jammu emerges as a shining embodiment of this transformative journey.

"The institute stands as a bridge between Indian intellectual traditions and world-class global academic standards, serving as a beacon of how Indian institutions can lead with knowledge, innovation, and ethical values," the IIM Jammu director said.

"These dual accreditations are more than institutional achievements - they are powerful endorsements of India's evolving educational narrative on the global platform," he said."

He said the milestone is not the conclusion but the radiant beginning of a larger mission.

"With renewed clarity, unwavering confidence, and a deep sense of national responsibility, IIM Jammu remains committed to defining global benchmarks, nurturing socially responsible leaders, and driving transformation both nationally and internationally through knowledge, ethics, and service," he said.

